Burford Capital (BUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,070.00

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,070 ($26.46) and last traded at GBX 2,045 ($26.14), with a volume of 613724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,874 ($23.96).

BUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 1,300 ($16.62) to GBX 1,747 ($22.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Burford Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1,558.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.