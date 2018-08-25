Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $84.39 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,950.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,262 shares of company stock worth $14,320,076 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

