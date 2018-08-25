Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stake Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,324 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.72% of Burlington Stores worth $73,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,228,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,816,000 after purchasing an additional 92,097 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,080,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 851,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 681,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $167.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $84.39 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.19, for a total transaction of $372,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $3,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,730 shares in the company, valued at $47,463,887.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,262 shares of company stock worth $14,320,076 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Loop Capital set a $156.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.35.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

