Byotrol Plc (BYOT) Insider John T. Langlands Acquires 500,000 Shares

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) insider John T. Langlands acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,565.64).

BYOT opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday. Byotrol Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops, patents, and sells products based on anti-microbial technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. It offers Actizone products, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial surface and hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, grooming products, multi-purpose cleaners, and multi-surface cleaners.

