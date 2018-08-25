C-Bit Market Cap Hits $116,226.00 (XCT)

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One C-Bit coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. C-Bit has a total market cap of $116,226.00 and $352.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, C-Bit has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017351 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00044764 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00092782 BTC.

C-Bit Profile

XCT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. The official website for C-Bit is c-bit.me. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits.

C-Bit Coin Trading

C-Bit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C-Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C-Bit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C-Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

