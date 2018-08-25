Cabbage Hits Market Cap of $21,970.00 (CAB)

Cabbage (CURRENCY:CAB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Cabbage has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Cabbage has a total market cap of $21,970.00 and $0.00 worth of Cabbage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cabbage coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056804 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005222 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011878 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002717 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cabbage Coin Profile

CAB uses the hashing algorithm. Cabbage’s total supply is 10,499,996 coins. Cabbage’s official Twitter account is @cabbagetech. Cabbage’s official website is www.cabbage.tech.

Buying and Selling Cabbage

Cabbage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cabbage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cabbage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cabbage using one of the exchanges listed above.

