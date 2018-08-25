Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 267.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,241 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CADE. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

NYSE CADE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

