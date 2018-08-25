Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NVE Corp (NVEC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in NVE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NVE by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in NVE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $117.18 on Friday. NVE Corp has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $569.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.05.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of NVE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $32,419.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,250.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.