Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRGX Global were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. PRGX Global Inc has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.82 million, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.73.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRGX Global news, SVP Victor A. Allums sold 35,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $339,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 35,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $344,784.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,737 shares of company stock worth $1,192,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

