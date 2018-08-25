Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Skyline Co. (SKY)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Skyline by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

SKY stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $35.65.

In related news, major shareholder Centerbridge Capital Partners sold 432,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $8,988,785.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 11,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $243,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,282,837 shares of company stock worth $130,807,419 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

