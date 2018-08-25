Cae Inc (CAE) Receives C$27.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$24.25 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.02. The company had a trading volume of 253,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,973. CAE has a one year low of C$19.57 and a one year high of C$28.15.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.06. CAE had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of C$780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.77 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.