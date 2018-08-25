Calix Inc (CALX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Calix posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Calix had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 12,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 38,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $268,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $377,380. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $2,247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 841.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 204.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 131,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,314. Calix has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $400.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

