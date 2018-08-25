Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $16,472.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.04175597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00186587 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 638,577,253 coins and its circulating supply is 565,574,854 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

