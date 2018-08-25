Campbell Soup (CPB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

NYSE CPB opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 109,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,816 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

