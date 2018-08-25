Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.U) Price Target to C$7.00

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

CVE RUF.U opened at C$7.37 on Friday. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$9.67.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).

