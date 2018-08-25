Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,500,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at $258,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

GWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,548.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Hellmann sold 11,467 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,009,210.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,151,810.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,069. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

