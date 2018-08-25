Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 49,300 Shares of CA, Inc. (CA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CA were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of CA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 72,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of CA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

NASDAQ CA opened at $43.94 on Friday. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CA, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CA’s payout ratio is currently 43.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

In other CA news, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $65,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,623 shares in the company, valued at $420,055.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $608,227.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,583.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,494 shares of company stock worth $6,709,959 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.