Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 429,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,627,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after buying an additional 493,964 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

ARRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Array Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, COO Andrew R. Robbins sold 17,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $318,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,217 shares of company stock worth $7,792,551. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARRY opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Array Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.73 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.54% and a negative net margin of 84.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. equities analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

