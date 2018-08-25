Canadian Apartment Properties REIT’s (CAR.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$42.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$43.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.23.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$46.52 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$31.93 and a 52-week high of C$37.94.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply