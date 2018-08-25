Canadian Apartment Properties REIT’s (CAR.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$42.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$43.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.23.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$46.52 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$31.93 and a 52-week high of C$37.94.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

