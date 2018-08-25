Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce sales of $4.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.86 billion. Canadian Natural Resource posted sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource will report full year sales of $18.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resource.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 199.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,262,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,751 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 49.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,250,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,912 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 55.1% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,440,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,812 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 499.9% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,945,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 842.0% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,728,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resource stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 1,431,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,635. Canadian Natural Resource has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

