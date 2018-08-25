Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 194,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $16,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,463,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,101,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 372,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.90 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.