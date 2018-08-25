Cancom (COK) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COK. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.17 ($62.69).

COK opened at €39.54 ($44.93) on Thursday. Cancom has a 52-week low of €47.44 ($53.91) and a 52-week high of €83.05 ($94.38).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

