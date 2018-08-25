Capella Education (CPLA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

News articles about Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capella Education earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.4415956518672 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capella Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capella Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Capella Education in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capella Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Capella Education stock remained flat at $$104.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.17. Capella Education has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $105.90.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. Capella Education had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.78%. analysts anticipate that Capella Education will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capella Education Company, through its subsidiaries, provides online postsecondary education and job-ready skills services in the United States. Its Post-Secondary segment offers various doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs primarily for working adults in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education markets; and courses that are eligible for transfer into credit at approximately 2,000 colleges and universities.

