Capita (CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 148 ($1.89) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 141 ($1.80).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capita from GBX 203 ($2.59) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, May 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.20) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capita to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 179.46 ($2.29).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.82) on Wednesday. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.25 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 721 ($9.22).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

