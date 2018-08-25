Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $429.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.68. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 11.38%. research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.