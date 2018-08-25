Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 98,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 57,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 114,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 90,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $175,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,892. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $99.46 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

