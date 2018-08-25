Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 114,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 90,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,005,000 after purchasing an additional 250,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 18,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,835,874.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,651 shares of company stock worth $30,395,892 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.