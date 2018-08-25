Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSII. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points sold 971 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $36,451.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $872,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,344 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $50,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $119,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,230,921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 409,767 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,590,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,806,000 after acquiring an additional 336,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 187.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 336,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2,442.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 279,472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

