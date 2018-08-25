Cardlytics (CDLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $29,853.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $27,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,194 shares of company stock valued at $107,308.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,569,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,894,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

