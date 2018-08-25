Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $30.01 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,024 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 35.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,156,000 after buying an additional 531,837 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 26.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Zoetis by 28.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

In other news, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $4,252,765.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 16,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $1,510,697.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,484 shares of company stock worth $19,489,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.