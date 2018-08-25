Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 378.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 574,225 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $22,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,542,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,523,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,837,000 after purchasing an additional 541,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736,393 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.