Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

FBHS opened at $54.29 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

