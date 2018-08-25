Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Takes $26.83 Million Position in Wingstop Inc (WING)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 514,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

WING opened at $65.97 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In other news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $309,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,872.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,198. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.