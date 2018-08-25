Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Receives $21.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Casa Systems from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

CASA stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 1,038,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,096. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

