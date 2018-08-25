Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer Sells 11,740 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.44, for a total transaction of $2,822,765.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,687,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVCO opened at $242.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.45. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.35 and a 12-month high of $244.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 174.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.