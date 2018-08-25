Ccore Reaches Market Capitalization of $239,717.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $239,717.00 and $865.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 144.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002099 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00265928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00149349 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032101 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

