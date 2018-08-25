Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 18,853 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 213.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

MA stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

