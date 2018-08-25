Cedar Fair (FUN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a $59.25 rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of FUN opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.04.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 2,149.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $380.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

