Centurylink Inc (CTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Centurylink has a payout ratio of 203.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Centurylink to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 194.6%.

NYSE CTL opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.80. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday. Hanson lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

