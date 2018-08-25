Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

CRNT opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.61 million. research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 3,318.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 963,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 882,437 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 327,900 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 801,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 194,329 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

