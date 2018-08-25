Change Path LLC Invests $313,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $17,715,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $964,000. Wealthfront Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 17,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,905.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $918.62 billion, a PE ratio of 418.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,925.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,942.44.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total value of $3,661,222.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

