Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,309,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $39,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 88,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter.

MLPA stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.1895 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th.

