Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $9.13 Million Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after buying an additional 1,492,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,295,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,865,000 after buying an additional 803,859 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,105,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,796,000 after buying an additional 260,435 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,368.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 200,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after buying an additional 138,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.