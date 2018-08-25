Charles Watson Buys 2,063 Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Stock

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) insider Charles Watson bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.06) per share, with a total value of £9,778.62 ($12,499.83).

KAZ opened at GBX 458 ($5.85) on Friday. KAZ Minerals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 974.20 ($12.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

KAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.29) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 806.25 ($10.31).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

