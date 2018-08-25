Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN) President Sells $683,222.82 in Stock

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) President Lee Washam sold 27,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $683,222.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,062.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lee Washam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Lee Washam sold 13,000 shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $313,170.00.

CHFN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. 105,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,142. Charter Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the first quarter worth $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 897.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the second quarter worth $207,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the second quarter worth $233,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 27th.

About Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

