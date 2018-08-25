Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in PC Tel Inc (PCTI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,980 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of PC Tel worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PC Tel by 51.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,137 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in PC Tel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 588,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PC Tel by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Tel stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. PC Tel Inc has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

PCTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PC Tel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PC Tel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

