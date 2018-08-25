Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,540 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 420.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,150,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.48 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

