Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,972 Shares of Progress Software Co. (PRGS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Progress Software worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 440,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 975,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,756 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 298.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 172,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge Business segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

