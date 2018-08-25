Chemours Co (CC) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $95,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

Shares of CC stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.84. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 107.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

