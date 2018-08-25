Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Debt Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) bonds rose 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.00 and were trading at $96.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK opened at $4.57 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,979,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,962,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,610 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,348,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,431 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.